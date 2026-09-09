Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

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Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Categories

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Best Big Band/Swing Show

Best Burlesque Show

Best Comedy Act

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Best Director

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Best Duo Show

Best Ensemble Soloist

Best Group Show

Best Host or Emcee

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

Best Musical Director

Best Open-Mic Show

Best Original Song

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Best Record Producer

Best Recording, Commercial

Best Recording, Independent

Best Revue or Recurring Series

Best Rock Show

Best Show

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Best Show, Celebrity

Best Special Event, Multiple

Best Special Event, Solo

Best Tech Design, Lighting

Best Tech Design, Sound

Best Tribute Show

Best Vocalist

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