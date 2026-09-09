Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Categories
- Best Alternative Cabaret Show
- Best Big Band/Swing Show
- Best Burlesque Show
- Best Comedy Act
- Best Debut Show - One Night Only
- Best Debut Show - Run of Shows
- Best Director
- Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
- Best Duo Show
- Best Ensemble Soloist
- Best Group Show
- Best Host or Emcee
- Best Jazz Show, Instrumental
- Best Jazz Show, Vocal
- Best Musical Director
- Best Open-Mic Show
- Best Original Song
- Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,
- Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist
- Best Record Producer
- Best Recording, Commercial
- Best Recording, Independent
- Best Revue or Recurring Series
- Best Rock Show
- Best Show
- Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
- Best Show, Celebrity
- Best Special Event, Multiple
- Best Special Event, Solo
- Best Tech Design, Lighting
- Best Tech Design, Sound
- Best Tribute Show
- Best Vocalist
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The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
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The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
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Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
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Brent Comer
54 Below (9/24-9/24)
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Ari Axelrod: L’chaim! To Life, To Love, To You
54 Below (10/13-10/13)
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Lionel R. Shockness: Awakening(s)…Mixologist to Psychologist
Don't Tell Mama (10/07-10/07) PHOTOS
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Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands!
Joe's Pub (10/01-10/01)
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Jeanna de Waal: Songs I Love to Sing
54 Below (9/30-9/30)
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Tony Trischka: Of A Winter's Night
Joe's Pub (12/08-12/08)
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Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/24-11/24)