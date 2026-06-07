Natalie Giannosa Will Bring STARS ARE BORN: GAGA, BARBRA, JUDY & ME to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Natalie Giannosa in "Stars are Born: Gaga, Barbra, Judy, and Me" on July 10th at 9:30pm. Natalie Giannosa will bring her celebrated solo cabaret to The Green Room 42 for its New York debut, with music direction by Ben Covello. After nearly three years of performing it across the globe on cruise ships, Natalie will introduce new songs and stories to the show.

Paying tribute to powerhouses Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga - each of whom starred in a version of A Star is Born - Natalie transforms a generic tribute show into a riotous and touching experience with her showstopping vocals, razor-sharp wit, and compelling interpretations of favorite classics. She will explore the lives and careers of these legendary women alongside her own, and she will remind you what the art of cabaret is capable of. Natalie will be joined by NYC drag icon Pissi Myles, along with Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l Tour). The show is produced and co-written by Allyson Roche.

Natalie Giannosa in "Stars are Born: Gaga, Barbra, Judy and Me" plays at The Green Room 42 on July 10th at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Natalie Giannosa is an award winning actress, headlining vocalist, and cabaret artist whose talent has taken her across the globe. Natalie found a creative home in producing, directing, and acting when she spearheaded two original projects, Stars Are Born:Gaga, Barbra, Judy & Me along with Loud & Clear which she performs across the globe with GrayBoy Entertainment. Natalie established herself as a successful multi-hyphenate after producing, directing, and starring in FUNNY., a hybridized short film-cabaret, which was awarded Best Sound & Experimental at the Los Angeles Comedy Film & Screenplay Festival. Among her many musical theatre credits, Natalie has appeared in The Toxic Avenger, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical award at the OCTG Awards in Southern California.

Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian who has performed with musical acts like Kim Petras, King Princess, and Danity Kane. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single "Babashook". She's performed at Radio City Music Hall, the legendary Wigstock festival, and has been featured on Billboard, Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more! You can find her at her many monthly and weekly shows and guest appearances throughout NYC.

Dillon Klena will join the show straight off his run in Anastasia (Dmitry) at the legendary La Mirada Theatre. Dillon has been performing professionally around Southern California since the age of three. He made his NYC debut in Starry: A New Musical, and you may have seen him as Nick Healy in the National Tour of Jagged Little Pill, or in the new original musical, Rutka.

Ben Covello, who will provide music direction for the show, is a New York Music Director, Pianist, Conductor, Guitarist, Orchestrator, and Collaborator. He is involved in the developmental processes of new projects in collaboration with BAM, Deaf West, Manhattan Theater Club, Guild Hall, the Athens Conservatoire in Greece, Lincoln Center, American Conservatory Theater, Ars Nova, Goodspeed Opera House, New York Stage and Film, Paper Mill Playhouse, and others. Ben has played on Broadway with Wicked, Redwood, and The Outsiders. He also toured with RENT and Jesus Christ Superstar. He recently finished providing music direction for Blood/Love Off-Broadway.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...