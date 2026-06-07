Photos: The Bean Tones Harmonize at Birdland
The Bean Tones are a vocal jazz quartet that performs original arrangements and covers of a wide range of classic and contemporary music.
The Bean Tones brought their American tour to a thrilling close at Birdland in NYC on Monday night, delivering razor-sharp harmonies, boundless energy, and enough vocal precision to leave the room grinning. With a sparkling assist from Saturday Night Live trumpeter Summer Camargo, the group brought the house down. Check out photos below!
The Bean Tones are a vocal jazz quartet that performs original arrangements and covers of a wide range of classic and contemporary music. Founded in 2018 while attending Berklee College of Music, the group began as a barbershop quartet before transitioning to primarily performing vocal jazz arrangements. They are now based in Los Angeles.
Inspired by groups such as The Four Freshmen and The Hi-Lo’s, The Bean Tones blend their unique and charismatic sound with the vocal traditions of the 40’s and 50’s to create an exciting new sound for new audiences!
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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The Bean Tones, Summer Camargo
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Summer Camargo, The Bean Tones
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The Bean Tones, Jim Caruso
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