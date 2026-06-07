Review: Will Roland's Millennial Energy Shines at 54 Below

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Last evening on Friday June 5, the famed 54 Below was charged with Millenial energy as one of their own stars took center stage in the persona of Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Broadway talent, Will Roland. Clad in rolled up jeans, a black T-shirt along with a turquoise jacket and sneakers, the bespectacled talented powerhouse definitely gave off those “Weird Al” Yankovic vibes as he began the evening yet with some tremendous vocals.

Roland’s show consisted of a his unique compilation of Broadway show tunes (as he said, he was in those shows, just not singing those lead songs) as well as classic rock hits. Talking as an “anxious” millennial, he proceeded to proudly tell the packed audience of his new fatherhood to an infant son. As such, he now sees time in a different way. Singing “1999 (Prince) / Will2K Medley,” he proceeded to explain how Y2K started the stress ball rolling for his generation with its fears of the new century and those wild apocalyptic visions - from economic crashes to end of world predictions. It did get a bit scary if this reviewer remembers.

Onward, Roland began his journey of "weird nostalgia through music” starting with his beloved world of theater. Renditions of “Somewhere That’s Green” (Little Shop of Horrors), “I Love Play Rehearsal” (Be More Chill) and “Meadowlark” (The Baker’s Wife) showcased the powerful vocals this talented young performer possesses. He has the vocal chops that Broadway craves for its next generation!

Will Roland described how the joys of new fatherhood coincided with career success as his big break on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen happened at the same time as the birth of his son. His debut on the Tony Award-winning show brought a tidal wave of national attention to Will Roland. A phenomenal performance of “So Big / So Small” (Dear Evan Hansen) gave theatergoers a taste of the show.

Switching gears to rock music, Roland tooks us on a journey through his Long Island childhood with famed Oyster Bay native, Billy Joel. Belting “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” Will Roland gave the song its true depth of emotion along with the kazoo solo! This reviewer along with the rest of the audience sang along to the hit whose lyrics are deeply ingrained in the mind of every member of the Baby Boomer / Generation Jones generation. James Taylor’s famous “Secret O’Life” and a final rousing five-star rendition of “Changes / (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding” (David Bowie, Nick Lowe) brought down the house! With a last nod to the Broadway theater, the night ended with “Origin of Love” (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Folks, keep your eyes peeled, for this reviewer predicts that the future will be very bright for this talented young performer on the Broadway stages in the near future.

This show featured the talented Will Roland, Music Director, Madelin Bensen, Band: Laura Dadap (Bass), Jessie Linden (Drums) and Chris Peters (Guitar).

Learn more about Will Roland on his website here.

Find more great shows to see on the 54 Below website here

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