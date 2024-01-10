Nic & Desi in A TOAST FROM COAST TO COAST! Comes to the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents Nic & Desi in “A Toast from Coast to Coast” on Saturday January 13th at 7 pm. After being diagnosed with tongue cancer in September, pausing life for four months while surgery, chemotherapy and radiation got rid of the cancer, Nicolas and his wife Desi are back in business, sharing their love and story through song and dance. Their show features incredible vocals, dazzling choreography, and surprises you won't want to miss. Come spend a toe-tapping evening with this dynamic duo, you won't regret it!

Nic & Desi in A Toast from Coast to Coast plays at The Green Room 42 on January 13th at 7 pm. Tickets are available starting at $15, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

MORE ABOUT NIC & DESI: Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman's much celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker, and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman. He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.

Desiree Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, as standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in a bevy of iconic roles such as, Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation: 30 Rock, Glee, CSI:NY.