New Series AN EVENING WITH... Debuts At Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7

Apr. 18, 2023  

Beginning Sunday, May 7 at 7pm, Host Corinna Sowers Adler brings a new series produced by NiCori Studios & Productions to the Laurie Beechman Theatre entitled "An Evening With..."

The show will feature the talents of showstopper Randie Levine Miller, Broadway's D.C. Anderson, Television Actress and Singer Ami Brabson, and powerhouse duo Nic King and Seth Sikes. Award winning Broadway arranger Larry Yurman joins on piano.

NiCori Studios & Productions has produced the MAC and BroadwayWorld nominated series Music at the Mansion™ for the past 12 years including two seasons of Porch Performances during the pandemic. Singer and Actress Corinna Sowers Adler is a multi-award nominee including the Excellence in Theater Education TONY award every year since its inception in 2015.

Tickets are $20 per person with a $25 food or beverage minimum per person. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe, at 407 West 42nd street corner of Ninth avenue and 42nd street in Manhattan. Audience Members should enter the West Bank Cafe, walk through the main dining room towards the back and then go down the stairs. Join us for an eclectic and enjoyable NYC evening of entertainment! Click Click Here for tickets.




