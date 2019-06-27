Natalie Douglas To Perform At Feinstein's At The Nikko In September

Eleven-time MAC Award-winning vocalist Natalie Douglas will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut with The First Time...The Music of Roberta Flack on Friday, September 6 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, September 7 (8 p.m.). With the assistance of her all-star musicians, Natalie will salute the luminous singer, songwriter, and pianist with a selection of songs from throughout her legendary career, including "Killing Me Softly," "Feel Like Making Love," "Compared to What," and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." Tickets for Natalie Douglas range in price from $40-$75 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and 11-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, among others. She has produced over 70 concerts at her New York City musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, "Human Heart," as well as her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay, and her website: nataliedouglas.com.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You