Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOT STANDARD: A LOVE LETTER THROUGH JAZZ TO THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Announced At The Green Room 42

This concert features a band and vocalists completely comprised of LGBTQIA+ identifying individuals.

Apr. 05, 2023  

NOT STANDARD: A LOVE LETTER THROUGH JAZZ TO THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Announced At The Green Room 42

Matthew Davies announces Not Standard. This project discusses the experience of being different from the world around you. Original covers from a diverse group of artists such as Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Sondheim with a jazz twist! This concert features a band and vocalists completely comprised of LGBTQIA+ identifying individuals.

Live at The Green Room 42 - April 10th, 2023 at 9:30PM in New York City. Not your average jazz concert, this evening launches Matthew Davies debut solo jazz-fusion album with an entirely queer team to create representation for the LGBTQIA+ community. This concert will have ASL interpretation provided by The ASL Extension.

Tickets for in-person attendance or livestream can be purchased here: Click Here

Recent years have patterned a shift towards more love and acceptance in media. Tv shows like Heartstopper and Schitt's Creek, alongside musicals such as Kinky Boots and The Prom have introduced valuable perspectives to the LGBTQ+ and allies alike. This representation inspired Matthew and the team to share their own unique experiences.

The Team:

  • Matthew Davies (he/they) has been seen across the country performing with multiple Broadway national tours (Finding Neverland, R&H Cinderella) and at esteemed regional theaters including Arena Stage, The MUNY, and Music Theatre Wichita.
  • Patrick O'Neill (he/him) serving as director, has created work seen on Broadway, film, television, and stages around the world. His dedication to his work has led him to create with legends such as Jerry Lewis, Barry Manilow, Marvin Hamlisch, and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara. As a teacher, he has served on staff for Britney Spears' and Usher's arts intensives.
  • Matthew Lowy (he/him) serving as music director/arranger, has toured nationally and internationally, including A Chorus Line and 42nd Street. Since 2010, he has worked on New Voices at the Paper Mill Playhouse, as a music director, conductor, arranger, and pianist. Matt is currently a sub pianist at The Music Man starring Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, and Beetlejuice on Broadway.
  • Vocalists: Preston Perez (he/they), Abigail Isom (she/they) and Kat Rodriguez (she/her)
  • Band Members: Matthew Lowy (he/him) Piano, Ashley Baier (she/her) Percussion, Jen Hinkle (she/they) Trombone, AC Muench (he/they) Bass, Jane Sycks (she/her) Trumpet, Meghan Doyle (she/they) Guitar and Aveion Walker (he/him) Saxophone.
  • ASL Interpreters to be announced live at the performance.

In talking about the purpose of this project, Matthew Davies states, "In each of our lives, we strive for community, happiness, and belonging. There is a deep healing that comes with art. As we share our authentic selves, we empower others to share their own stories. That is why we are creating this."




Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards Photo
Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards
The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL received Lifetime Achievement Awards and JILLIAN LAURAIN received the Hanson Award.
APSS To Honor Marilyn Maye At Theater 555 Photo
APSS To Honor Marilyn Maye At Theater 555
This year the APSS has chosen The Marvelous Marilyn Maye to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award as she continues celebrating her 95th Birthday.
Eric Whitacre Comes To Lincoln Center Photo
Eric Whitacre Comes To Lincoln Center
Whitacre will lead a choral ensemble through several of his most popular and best-selling works.
Montery Jazz Festival Will Play Fairfield CT Photo
Montery Jazz Festival Will Play Fairfield CT
Fairfield University's Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will host the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour on Sunday, April 16

More Hot Stories For You


Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC AwardsPatti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards
April 5, 2023

The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL received Lifetime Achievement Awards and JILLIAN LAURAIN received the Hanson Award.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This WeekKIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
April 4, 2023

Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, March 2nd,  featuring the cast of Kimberly Akimbo!
North American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's PubNorth American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's Pub
April 4, 2023

Joe’s Pub, a program of the Public Theater, will present the North American premiere of critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor Catherine Cohen’s new show Come For Me.
CYCLES: THE MUSIC OF MELISSA ROSE HIRSCH Comes to 54 Below in JuneCYCLES: THE MUSIC OF MELISSA ROSE HIRSCH Comes to 54 Below in June
April 4, 2023

Melissa Rose Hirsch (Bradical & The Pink Socks, Charged Thoughts) is no stranger to the 54 Below stage, and is  making her solo debut in CYCLES!
Kristy Cates to Debut New Solo Show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL at 54 BelowKristy Cates to Debut New Solo Show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL at 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 Below, Broadway’s Tony Award winning Supper Club, will host the premiere of Kristy Cates’ new solo show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm.
share