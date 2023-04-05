NOT STANDARD: A LOVE LETTER THROUGH JAZZ TO THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Announced At The Green Room 42

Matthew Davies announces Not Standard. This project discusses the experience of being different from the world around you. Original covers from a diverse group of artists such as Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Sondheim with a jazz twist! This concert features a band and vocalists completely comprised of LGBTQIA+ identifying individuals.

Live at The Green Room 42 - April 10th, 2023 at 9:30PM in New York City. Not your average jazz concert, this evening launches Matthew Davies debut solo jazz-fusion album with an entirely queer team to create representation for the LGBTQIA+ community. This concert will have ASL interpretation provided by The ASL Extension.

Tickets for in-person attendance or livestream can be purchased here: Click Here

Recent years have patterned a shift towards more love and acceptance in media. Tv shows like Heartstopper and Schitt's Creek, alongside musicals such as Kinky Boots and The Prom have introduced valuable perspectives to the LGBTQ+ and allies alike. This representation inspired Matthew and the team to share their own unique experiences.

In talking about the purpose of this project, Matthew Davies states, "In each of our lives, we strive for community, happiness, and belonging. There is a deep healing that comes with art. As we share our authentic selves, we empower others to share their own stories. That is why we are creating this."