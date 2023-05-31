Miriam A Laube, Usman Ali Mughal And More To Star In SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE A Musical Epic in Concert At 54 Below

Sati: Goddess Incarnate investigates an important and pressing question: what happens when the stories we tell ourselves begin to affect our reality?

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 1 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 2 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 4 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Sati: Goddess Incarnate, a musical epic in concert, at 54 Below on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:30pm.

In a rural village in India, an 18-year-old girl was burned alive on the funeral pyre of her deceased husband. The townspeople all stick to the same story: the girl went willingly and was touched by the Mother Goddess, Sati. She was chosen to do this. Sati: Goddess Incarnate is loosely inspired by the true story of Roop Kanwar, the last recorded case of the practice of sati—widow burning—in India, and tells a story that is yet to be told: Roop's story. Featuring a score which blends Carnatic and Western classical music with musical theater, book and lyrics by Vaibu Mohan, music by Zachary Catron, and an all South Asian cast, Sati: Goddess Incarnate investigates an important and pressing question: what happens when the stories we tell ourselves begin to affect our reality?

Featuring (in cast order) Devi Peot, Miriam A. Laube, Mariya Reza, Usman Ali Mughal, Mukta Phatak, Savidu Geevaratne, Vaibu Mohan, Khyati Sehgal, Swetha Vissapragada, Sarah Nandola, and Isha Narayanan. Direction by Thalia Ranjbar. Music Direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Associate Music Direction by Greg Paladino. Also featuring Ryan Blihovde on percussion and Greg Paladino on piano. 

Sati: Goddess Incarnate plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 1, 2023.  There is a $30-$70 cover charge ($34.50-$78.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


VAIBU MOHAN is an Indian-American multi-hyphenate artist based in New York City. She comes from a family full of artists and began her artistic life as a Bharatanatyam dancer under the tutelage of her mother, Dr. Srimathy Mohan, at Silambam Phoenix. Vaibu received her BM from Arizona State University in Musical Theatre Performance and her MFA from New York University in Musical Theatre Writing where she met her better half, Zachary Catron, and began developing Sati: Goddess Incarnate. Her work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Rattlestick Theatre, Brooklyn Children's Theatre, The American Opera Project, 54 Below, and Greenroom 42. She was also a 2021 Write Out Loud Finalist. Vaibu dedicates this piece to her foremothers and the women of the world who are continually silenced. This story is for them.

ZACHARY CATRON is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer who bridges the gap between new opera and musical theatre. New York City premieres include: the ballet Training in Love(Rovaco Dance Company), the string quartet Lessons Learned (JACK Quartet), Growing Pains(commissioned by clarinetist Francesca Gray), the chamber opera Tin Man (NYU/AOP Opera Lab), and the full-length musical The Battle, Not the War which received its concert premiere at 54 Below in June 2019. A composer of many styles, Catron released his first J-pop single, “Tokimeki (Heart Pounding)”, as part of the East-Meets-West project, with lyrics by Momo Akashi and vocals by Joo Won Shin (“Squid Game”). He is an alum of the NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program and a member of ASCAP.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.

# # #

*  *  *


---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Vaibu Mohan <vaibumohan@gmail.com>
Date: Wed, May 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM
Subject: For Immediate Release: Sati: Goddess Incarnate Press Release
To:


Hello! 
Hope you're having a lovely day. I hope you find our press release for Sati: Goddess Incarnate's debut concert below. Let me know if you need any additional information. 
All my best, Vaibu Mohan 
https://www.mohancatronproductions.com




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Robbie Rozelle Will Play Birdland June 29th Photo
Robbie Rozelle Will Play Birdland June 29th

Beloved cabarettist Robbie Rozelle is returning to Birdland with more stories, jokes, music, and a few friends on June 29th at 8:30 pm.

Phillip Officer Returns To NYC June 8th Photo
Phillip Officer Returns To NYC June 8th

After two NYC appearances in 2022, Phillip Officer returns to the Manhattan cabaret stage, where he belongs.

Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June Photo
Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June

BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle has announced his return to the historic nightclub Birdland with an all-new show, “Bring Me Giants” on June 29, 2023 at 8:30pm.  

Commemorate Juneteenth At 54 Below With These Inspiring Shows Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth At 54 Below With These Inspiring Shows

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to be presenting two shows celebrating Black music and history on June 19: Emancipation: A Juneteenth Celebration at 7:00pm and Malcolm X and Selma the Musical: Together in Concert at 9:30pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in JuneRobbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June
Photos: POETRY/CABARET At The Green Room 42 Comes To A Close With DRY AGEDPhotos: POETRY/CABARET At The Green Room 42 Comes To A Close With DRY AGED
Donnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in JuneDonnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in June
Mickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 BelowMickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 Below

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You