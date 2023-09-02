Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe Return Their TRICKS AND TREATS To Chelsea Table + Stage

On October, Friday the 13th, enter Chelsea Table + Stage if you dare! Showbiz couple, cabaret favorites, and obsessed Halloween fans Michelle Dowdy (Broadway Hairspray, National Tour Les Miserables, MAC Winner) and Jordan Wolfe (TV's Law & Order) take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things spooky!

In the triumphant return of their show Tricks & Treats, the pair lend their powerful vocals to a treasure trove of terrifying tunes from pop/rock (Eagles, Michael Jackson) to movies and musicals (Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Little Shop of Horrors) to jazz in killer new arrangements sure to get you into the Halloween spirit! The show will also feature Jordan’s original music, including a from his recent Off-Broadway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!.

They are excited to be joined by special guest Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, Buyer & Cellar) and Music Director Drew Wutke, along with brilliant musicians Tina llama, Morgan Parker, and Mike Rosengarten.

“Michelle Dowdy, an unstoppable force.”

- Dallas News

“Jordan Wolfe's singing is rich & expressive.”

- Talkin’ Broadway

“Michelle and Jordan are each sensational musicians, with his smooth voice leaning into a pretty pop vibe and her much-lauded brass fitting perfectly into the dramatic nature of show and club music, but when the twosome joins forces for an hour or two of music, these voices…blend melodiously in honey-sweet harmonies and sexy musical dialogue.”

- BroadwayWorld

WHAT: “Tricks & Treats: A Halloween Extravaganza”

WHO: Created and Performed by Jordan Wolfe & Michelle Dowdy. Musical direction by Drew Wutke

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 13th

WHERE: Chelsea Table + Stage in the Hilton Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/vLUV7