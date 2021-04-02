Michael Longoria Comes to the Green Room 42

Michael Longoria is among the stars set to reopen The Green Room 42, one of New York City's top cabaret venues, after more than a year without live indoor entertainment. Longoria will pay tribute to Broadway with the debut of "Broadway Heartbeat", an all new cabaret, on Saturday, April 10 at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42 in New York City. The event is touted as an evening featuring songs from Broadway's treasure trove with Longoria singing new life into Broadway gems from Chess, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Jagged Little Pill, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge, The Prom and more.

"It's been over a year since performing for a crowd of real New Yorkers. We've all been through so much in the last year and one of the ways I've coped has been through song. Broadway songs have the power to heal and give voice to issues that are universally human. They can bring empathy and understanding to the listener by elevating a story in musical flight with a beautiful melody and a crushing tale of the human experience. The Broadway community has been hit hard by the pandemic and I'm thrilled to be a part of the first wave of artists bringing live music back to New York City." -Michael Longoria

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3fydHVf .

The Green Room 42 is reopening with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Audience capacity is limited to 33%, social distancing rules will be enforced, and masks are required for entry. Parties will be limited to 10 people. All seating areas will be given a 15-minute cleaning and sanitizing after every use. For more info, click here.

Michael Longoria is best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning Musical Jersey Boys. In 2019, Longoria released his third studio album, Like They Do In The Movies (a collection of classic songs from the silver screen), which reached #5 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. Longoria's previous studio albums include Broadway Brick By Brick (2016), which reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart, and Merry Christmas Darling (2018). Currently starring in The Midtown Men concert tour and Meet The Midtown Men (a live concert/documentary for PBS), Longoria is crooning across the world in a rock concert celebrating the 60s. Their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and was followed by their first radio single "All Alone On Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and backed by members of The E Street Band. Michael trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (BFA in drama). Longoria began his career with theatrical credits including Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater (Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical), West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally; Longoria appeared in West Side Story at Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line in Munich. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs and can be heard on the original cast album. He has appeared on television as the lead vocalist for Cirque du Soleil on the Season 9 Finale of America's Got Talent, Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince, the Opening Ceremonies at The U.S. Open and as animated characters on Dora the Explorer. Longoria also appeared in the documentary film One Night Stand. As a headlining solo concert artist, Michael has appeared at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, co-starring with SNL's Joe Piscopo in That's Life! As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has performed his original songs at Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, CB's Gallery and Caroline's on Broadway. Longoria was nominated for Best Male Vocalist and Best Cabaret by The Glam Awards in 2016.