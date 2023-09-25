Michael Kirk Lane Will Encore WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage October 16th

Cabaret favorite MKL will return to Chelsea with all the emotions.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Award-winning cabaret favorite, Michael Kirk Lane will return to Chelsea Table + Stage on Monday Oct 16, 2023 at 7:00pm with his newest show: “Whatever I Feel.” He’s been called "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today” (BroadwayWorld Cabaret). The host of 92NY’s Cabaret Conversation will bring his signature style of heart and feel-good fun to a set list that includes songs by Joe Iconis, George Winters, Paul Williams, Steve Martin, and Sammy Rae, among others. The evening will also feature the vocal talents of Brian Kalinowski and Jon Satrom. The show is under the musical direction of Lane’s longtime collaborator William TN Hall, and the direction of Jake Bazel with Movement by Jeffrey Gugliotti. Production support has been provided by Anchor Real Estate of Michigan Inc.  Both in-person and livestream tickets are now available. In his review of an earlier performance of this show Chris Struck said “Lane captured the audience with his pizzazz while sharing a heartwarming journey appreciating friendship through song.”


Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020. He also was the recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. He is the host and producer of 92NY’s series “Cabaret Conversations.” He also is part of The 92NY School of Music’s faculty, teaching courses in cabaret performance and cabaret history. Lane is an Executive Producer of "Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk" with Hooda Thunk Media and also serves as Associate Producer for No Strings Productions, making puppet films for children in troubled areas of the world. In addition, he is a member of the voice cast for International Children's Television's YouTube series "The Flying Tent". He was also seen Off-Broadway in the cast of “Hell’s Belles” www.michaelkirklane.com @michaelkirklane 


Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage


Tickets available to WHATEVER I FEEL can be acquired on the CT+S website HERE.



