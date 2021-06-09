MetropolitanZoom to Present '90s Soul Divas Tribute

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom will present QUEEN DIVA ~ '90s Soul Divas Tribute in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

'90s Soul Divas Tribute is a wonderful tribute of songs recorded by some of her favorite R&B/Soul and Jazz Legends such as Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Natalie Cole, and Phyllis Hyman.

LIVE from Divine Voices Media Studios in Houston, Texas via MetropolitanZoom.com, the world's leader in virtual cabaret, an Off-Broadway Producer/Star Queen Diva of Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute, the only Phyllis Hyman tribute supported and approved by the Hyman Family & Friends, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, will perform a 75 minute set of pre-recorded music.