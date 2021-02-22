Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MetropolitanZoom Presents Jeff Franzel

Franzel began his career as a jazz pianist and toured with many groups, including big band legend Les Brown.

Feb. 22, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom will present Jeff Franzel in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Jeff Franzel is a multi-talented songwriter and composer with over 30 years' experience in the music business. He began his career as a jazz pianist and toured with many groups, including big band legend Les Brown. During that time he accompanied such artists as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Mel Tormé. Jeff has been a Yamaha artist since 2011, and recorded his CD and DVD, Mood of the Moment, in front of a live audience at the Oscar Peterson Hall in Montreal on a Yamaha CFX Piano.

The concert will take place on February 26th @7:00pm.

For more information visit: https://metropolitanzoom.com/


