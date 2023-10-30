Matthew Rosenstein Will Play The Green Room 42 With A PLEASURE TO HAVE IN CLASS

With his Solo Show Debut, a cabaret artist on the rise stakes his claim.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Talented baritone and fast-rising cabaret artist Matthew Rosenstein will make his much-anticipated solo debut at The Green Room 42 this November 4th at 9:30pm with his show “A Pleasure to Have in Class,” directed and co-authored by Robbie Rozelle, with music direction and arrangements by John Bronston.  

A recent gay divorcé, Matthew has been a people-pleaser since childhood. Now, on the eve of his 45th birthday, he’s inviting you to a playful and powerful evening of showtunes, stories and fun surprises from this "corporate suit" who's quickly making a name for himself on the NYC cabaret scene.

“A Pleasure to Have in Class” will debut on Saturday, November 4 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The show will also livestream at the same time. Tickets are available Click Here.

Behind the Act

A “new old talent,” Brooklyn-born Matthew Rosenstein emerged from the pandemic like a baritone butterfly onto the stages of cabarets across NYC – he was regularly featured at Darius Frowner’s “Village Spotlight” at The Duplex during its run.  After appearing in many unauthorized, unlicensed musical productions at his childhood Temple (such as 1995’s acclaimed “Bye Bye BYE Birdie”), he walked away from stardom to a corporate career that helped him realize one of his dreams - living in Paris, France for five years. Now he is back in his native NYC and, after completing intensive vocal training with KDB Studio (@kdbstudionyc), he is realizing his other dream - becoming a recognized and beloved performer on the cabaret and theatre scene. @ShowtunesMatt 

Co-author and director Robbie Rozelle has sold out rooms across Manhattan, including 54 Below, Birdland and The Green Room 42, as well as London’s Crazy Coqs. He has also directed and written or co-written sold-out shows for countless luminaries, including two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly), Emmy Award winner Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet) Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony winner Jonathan Demar (Hadestown producer), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Alexis Michelle and Mrs. Kasha Davis, YouTube sensation Robert Bannon, popular podcast The Bowery Boys and many more. He also had a five-year collaboration with Jessica Vosk (15th Anniversary Elphaba in Wicked). @divarobbie www.robbierozelle.com

Music director and arranger John Bronston was recently music director of Outer Critics Circle Award Winner for Outstanding Off Broadway Musical, “The Harder They Come” (Public Theatre). Previously he was the associate music director of A Man of No Importance (Classic Stage Company), was a sub keyboard player at Tina on Broadway, and was the musical director for the National Tour of Hair. He is the creator, music director, and producer of the series Creating In Color, dedicated to producing concerts of classic musicals with predominantly Black casts. www.johnbronston.com 

 




