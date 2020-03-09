Mason Alexander Park Launches The Pansy Craze 2020 Solo Tour At Green Room 42

The recent star of the Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Tour, Nickelodeon's iCarly, and the Sundance film Before You Know It, Mason Alexander Park is bringing their solo show The Pansy Craze back to Greenroom42 on April 17th at 9:30pm after performing their last show More Than A Woman Or a Man at the venue last December. This marks the beginning of a micro 2020 tour, with stops in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Los Angeles, and more to be announced soon. The Pansy Craze is a musical romp through the history of trans/gender non conformity on stage, beginning with the rarely discussed pansy performers of the 1930's. If Mister Rogers led a TED Talk about the binarchy and gender performance, complete with songs and fake eyelashes... this would be it. Featuring songs from the height of the pansy and drag scene of the 1920's... to songs from the musical theatre cannon that pushed the boundaries of gender play like The Rocky Horror Show, La Cage Aux Folles, Hedwig, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and Boy George's Taboo, this show will explore the importance that representation... and knowing your history... plays in developing identity from a young age through adulthood. Featuring incredible special guests to be announced. Directed by Hunter Bird and including members from the Hedwig National Tour band, this is an evening of education, shenanigans, and non-corona related sniffles not to be missed!

Mason Alexander Park just returned to New York following a critically acclaimed run as Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf in a reimagined I Am My Own Wife at the Long Wharf Theatre. Favorite credits include Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (1st National Tour), The Emcee in Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award nomination) Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse), Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Playhouse) and he was the first male countertenor to play Miss Andrew in Disney's Mary Poppins (Pittsburgh CLO). He was honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre (documented in PBS's Becoming an Artist). Other TV/Film include: PBS reality series Broadway or Bust, Nickelodeon's iCarly, Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures and Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance this year. Podcast: Loveville High. Visit www.masonalexanderpark.com for more info.

Cover chart begins at $20 (there is no food or beverage minimum) and tickets are available at thegreenroom42.poptix.com, by calling 646-449-7792, or at the Box Office on the evening of the performance.

Photography courtesy of Alex Schaefer, with Artwork by Tennessee Loveless





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You