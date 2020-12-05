Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen Celebrate Their Album Release Day With Live YouTube Stream

Broadway besties, Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen are celebrating the release of "The Award Winning Holiday Album" with a listening party event on Youtube TONIGHT, December 5th at 7 PM EST. The event will be hosted by the well known digital host, Michael Hull and will feature an impressive lineup of special guest artists who helped to create the project. Notable artists who appear on the record include Jessica Vosk, Rachel Potter, Diana DeGarmo, Christina Bianco, Alysha Umphress, and Melinda Doolittle.

Marty and Marissa met starring opposite each other off-Broadway in "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" and went on to create a highly popular nightclub act together. Their new album, "The Award Winning Holiday Album" was released today on iTunes, Spotify, and all streaming platforms.





Thomas acting as vocal arranger and executive producer, musical arrangements, and additional production were offered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Alex Hamlin, and Stephan Seiler. The final product was mixed and mastered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

The album features an impressive lineup of guest artists including Broadway stars and recording artists. Spicing up this holiday project are Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Christina Bianco (The Ellen Show, Forbidden Broadway), Diana DeGarmo (Hairspray, Hair, American Idol), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler On The Roof), Melinda Doolittle (American Idol), and Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, The X factor).

Tracks included on "Marty and Marissa: The Award Winning Holiday Album"

The World Holiday Music Awards (feat. Christina Bianco) There Is a Santa Claus (From "Elf" The Musical) Puppies Are Forever (Everybody's Waitin' For) the Man with the Bag Please Come Home For Christmas 8 Days (of Hanukkah) I Still Believe In Santa Claus Hard Candy Christmas (feat. Alysha Umphress, Christina Bianco, Diana Degarmo, Jessica Vosk, Julie Danielson, Melinda Doolittle, Rachel Potter & Yasuhiko Fukuoka)

