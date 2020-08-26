Marti Gould Allen-Cummings and Peppermint To Host Virtual Q&A

The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9th at 7:00PM (EDT).

Broadway Records and Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream will host a virtual Q&A with NYC Council District 7 candidate Marti Gould Allen-Cummings (they/them) and Peppermint (she/her) on Wednesday, Sept. 9th at 7:00PM (EDT).

Marti Gould Allen-Cummings has built a name as a drag artist, activist and television producer. They are running for New York City Council District 7 in the 2021 election. If elected, they will become New York's first non-binary City Council member. Marti currently sits on community board 9 serving the people of Upper Manhattan, and is an advisor on the NYC Nightlife Advisory Board. For their policies and more information about their campaign please visit https://www.martiformanhattan.com.

Peppermint is an activist, actress, singer and drag queen who appeared on season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race and recently made her Broadway debut in The Go-Go's inspired musical Head Over Heels as Pythio becoming Broadway's first out trans woman to originate a lead role.

This Q&A will be an opportunity for Marti to share their proposed policies and vision for the future of the city and will feature music from the recently released album, Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream. People can donate to Marti's campaign at https://www.nycvotes.org/campaigns/martiallen-cummings/contributions/new.

"Drag is rooted in political activism. The act of drag in itself is political resistance. It began as a stance against a patriarchal society. In 1961, Jose Sarri ran for office in San Francisco. Then, a couple years later, the Stonewall uprising happened. It is important to remember that the queer liberation movement was led by a Black drag queen, and a Hispanic transgender woman. I have a deep appreciation for activism in the drag community." - Marti Gould Allen-Cummings.

"We are so excited to be supporting Marti's historic campaign for NYC council and that we can continue to use this album to lift up the voices of the LGBTQ community. We need LGBTQ voices in office fighting for our rights." - Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman, creators of Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream.

Broadway Records will host the Q&A on their Youtube channel and Facebook page at 7:00PM (EDT) on Wednesday, Sept. 9th. Follow their social channels to be notified about the event.

