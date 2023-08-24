Mark Arthur Miller's SOUL SEARCHING: THE MOTOWN STORY YOU NEVER HEARD Will Play The Green Room 42

Covid hit this show a few days before the downbeat, but has been rebooked.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Mark Arthur Miller, actor/singer/songwriter and son of the late Motown hit songwriter, Ron Miller, brings his wildly popular show SOUL SEARCHING to New York City’s The Green Room 42 on September 29th for one show at 7 pm. The raucous and sexy Soul Searching has played multiple times in Los Angeles to sold-out houses at the legendary Catalina Jazz. It includes original music by Mark Arthur Miller, along with familiar soul favorites, “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me In The Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All” (all penned by his father, Ron Miller) and a string of other major Motown hits. The smoking hot band backing Mark includes his co-producer and co-arranger, keyboard player/vocalist, recording artist Peter Smith

The Green Room 42 is located at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue on the 4th Floor of the Yotel. Tickets for Soul Searching at The Green Room 42 on September 29th at 7 pm are available HERE

“I highly recommend the show.” - James Gavin, Author of George Michael, A Life

"He sang the songs with so much passion and feeling it was like you were hearing the songs in a confessional.  Absolutely breathtaking." – Donna Herman, The Front Row Center

"From the moment the star appears from the back of the house—jive dancing in a shiny grey suit that all but screams Motown—all arrows point to the Motor City. This is a show filled top to bottom with soul, from the son’s exploration of self to the meaning of the Motown soul ethic to the seriously soulful set list of Motown standards and hits." – Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange

"Mark Arthur Miller’s vibrant show is a magical, grooving homage to an era of classic pop and soul. A truly brilliant show from an artist we need to see and hear more of.” - Jonathan Widran, music journalist

“Mark Arthur Miller’s SOUL SEARCHING could easily be a movie or a Broadway experience. He spins soul seamlessly.” – B. Trout, Music Connection

Growing up in Chicago with his sister, mother and grandparents and estranged from his dad, Mark had a visceral connection to soul music he couldn’t explain – until he heard Stevie Wonder’s 1968 single “For Once in My Life” and discovered it was Ron Miller’s song. Less than three hundred miles away in Detroit, the elder Miller was the sole white songwriter at Motown, creating the kind of music Mark describes as his "DNA.” In the 1970’s, the Miller teenagers re-connected with their father and moved with him to Los Angeles when Motown relocated their headquarters. There, Mark often found himself in the company of his idols, Stevie, Diana and other iconic performers.

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," the curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. 

Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre in December

Six-time Grammy Award winner Bebe Winans will be performing his first solo concert in over a decade at the legendary Apollo Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Winans will be backed up by the incomparable Donald Lawrence & Company. A live album will be recorded during the concert, produced by Donald Lawrence and Ron Gillyard. 

Sara Chase Comes to 54 Below With WIDE OPEN

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut.

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland!

Now in it’s twenty-first year, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show that runs every Monday at the legendary Birdland in New York City. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! See photos from the show!

Josie de Guzman to Present BACK WHERE I STARTED at The Green Room 42

Join in at The Green Room 42 for an unforgettable performance by Josie de Guzman in BACK WHERE I STARTED. This must-see show is running for a limited time only, so secure your seats today and witness her incredible talent.

