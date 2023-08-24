Mark Arthur Miller's SOUL SEARCHING: THE MOTOWN STORY YOU NEVER HEARD Will Play The Green Room 42

Mark Arthur Miller, actor/singer/songwriter and son of the late Motown hit songwriter, Ron Miller, brings his wildly popular show SOUL SEARCHING to New York City’s The Green Room 42 on September 29th for one show at 7 pm. The raucous and sexy Soul Searching has played multiple times in Los Angeles to sold-out houses at the legendary Catalina Jazz. It includes original music by Mark Arthur Miller, along with familiar soul favorites, “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me In The Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All” (all penned by his father, Ron Miller) and a string of other major Motown hits. The smoking hot band backing Mark includes his co-producer and co-arranger, keyboard player/vocalist, recording artist Peter Smith.

The Green Room 42 is located at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue on the 4th Floor of the Yotel. Tickets for Soul Searching at The Green Room 42 on September 29th at 7 pm are available HERE

“I highly recommend the show.” - James Gavin, Author of George Michael, A Life

"He sang the songs with so much passion and feeling it was like you were hearing the songs in a confessional. Absolutely breathtaking." – Donna Herman, The Front Row Center

"From the moment the star appears from the back of the house—jive dancing in a shiny grey suit that all but screams Motown—all arrows point to the Motor City. This is a show filled top to bottom with soul, from the son’s exploration of self to the meaning of the Motown soul ethic to the seriously soulful set list of Motown standards and hits." – Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange

"Mark Arthur Miller’s vibrant show is a magical, grooving homage to an era of classic pop and soul. A truly brilliant show from an artist we need to see and hear more of.” - Jonathan Widran, music journalist

“Mark Arthur Miller’s SOUL SEARCHING could easily be a movie or a Broadway experience. He spins soul seamlessly.” – B. Trout, Music Connection

Growing up in Chicago with his sister, mother and grandparents and estranged from his dad, Mark had a visceral connection to soul music he couldn’t explain – until he heard Stevie Wonder’s 1968 single “For Once in My Life” and discovered it was Ron Miller’s song. Less than three hundred miles away in Detroit, the elder Miller was the sole white songwriter at Motown, creating the kind of music Mark describes as his "DNA.” In the 1970’s, the Miller teenagers re-connected with their father and moved with him to Los Angeles when Motown relocated their headquarters. There, Mark often found himself in the company of his idols, Stevie, Diana and other iconic performers.

