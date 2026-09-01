Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42
The 8/25 edition of Mosher's madcap variety show included luminaries like Charles Busch alongside some of the best and brightest up-and-coming talent. It returns 9/8
On Tuesday August 25, 2026 in New York City, the audience at the Green Room 42 were treated to an extraordinary night of music and laughter with Susie Mosher's Lineup! Guests included Tony nominee and legendary performance artist Charles Busch (@chasbusch), not one but two finalists from THE VOICE, Gene Taylor (@genetaylormusic) and Lucas Beltran (@officiallybeltran), jazz clarinetist Adrian Galante (@adrian_galante_), NYC cabaret favorite singer-songwriter Goldie Dver (@goldiedvernyc), trombone superstar Jonathan Arons (@dancingtrombone) plus rising stars Lexi DiLucia (@lexidilucia), Meaghan Sands (@meaghansands) and Daniel Stromfeld (@danielfeldstrom)!
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday September 8 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here. Tickets start at $19 with no food or drink minimum! Reserve early for best seats. Livestream tickets are available for $19.
See highlights from last Tuesday's show below. All photos were snapped by Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Warren Odze. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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