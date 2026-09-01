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Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42

The 8/25 edition of Mosher's madcap variety show included luminaries like Charles Busch alongside some of the best and brightest up-and-coming talent. It returns 9/8

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On Tuesday August 25, 2026 in New York City, the audience at the Green Room 42 were treated to an extraordinary night of music and laughter with Susie Mosher's Lineup! Guests included Tony nominee and legendary performance artist Charles Busch (@chasbusch), not one but two finalists from THE VOICE, Gene Taylor (@genetaylormusic) and Lucas Beltran (@officiallybeltran), jazz clarinetist Adrian Galante (@adrian_galante_), NYC cabaret favorite singer-songwriter Goldie Dver (@goldiedvernyc), trombone superstar Jonathan Arons (@dancingtrombone) plus rising stars Lexi DiLucia (@lexidilucia), Meaghan Sands (@meaghansands) and Daniel Stromfeld (@danielfeldstrom)!

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday September 8 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here. Tickets start at $19 with no food or drink minimum! Reserve early for best seats. Livestream tickets are available for $19.

See highlights from last Tuesday's show below. All photos were snapped by Conor Weiss.

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Warren Odze. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lexi DiLucia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Gene Taylor. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Meaghan Sands. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Goldie Dver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Adrian Gallante. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Daniel Stromfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER August 25 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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