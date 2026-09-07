COURT & KATIE: TAKE TWO! to Make NYC Debut at The Green Room 42
Courtney Dease and Katie Moya lead a live band featuring musicians from THE KIT KAT CLUB and SIX.
Join Court & Katie on Thursday, September 10th at 7:00 pm EDT at The Green Room 42 for the NYC Debut of their electrifying duet act - Take Two! Backed by a live band, this show celebrates decades of friendship, romance, and of course harmony, showcasing some of the most beloved duets from the stage, screen, and the Billboard Charts.
After sharing the stage in multiple theatrical productions and noticing their electric stage chemistry, Courtney Dease and Katie Moya decided it was only natural to create an act to share their talents in their own unique style. Their versatility and vocal prowesses offer audiences a wide range of musical offerings ranging from Pop, to Broadway, to Country, to Jazz and everything in between!
Individually, they've appeared in multiple Off-Broadway shows, a Broadway national tour, countless theatre productions throughout the United States, and have headlined numerous cruise productions all around the world!
The band will be led by Robert Frost (The Kit Kat Club, Titanique) - Keys with Ashley Baier (Six, Suffs, Little Shop of Horrors) - Percussion; Michiko Egger (The Notebook, Hadestown, Spongebob: The Musical) - Guitar; and Magda Kress (Pretty Woman, Elf: The Musical) - Bass
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