MANIC IMPRESSIVE A Solo Comedy Show About Mental Health Is Coming To Caveat NYC!

Caveat will welcomes New York comedian Tristan Miller's solo comedy show, "Manic Impressive."

New York based comedian Tristan Miller offers up rapid-fire observations about mental health, identity, as well as a grab bag of absurd characters, as they share their experience living with bipolar disorder.

Tristan Miller is an award winning actor, writer, and comedian who has been featured in The Midwinter Madness and Laughing Devil Festivals, along with The Minnesota and Kansas City Fringe Festivals. Tristan uses their sardonic wit and goofy midwestern sensibilities to lighten many heavier topics, such as mental health, religion, identity, and American politics. Tristan has toured Manic Impressive around the continental US and to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Tickets

Manic Impressive is a hilarious and poignant look at living with bipolar disorder. Manic Impressive plays May 4 at Caveat at 4pm. Tickets are $18 and $15 for early bird. Content warning: Suicide, depression, and nonsense.