MAC Winner Rian Keating Returns with TIME STAMPS

Reknowned cabaret storyteller Rian Keating will return to the stage of the Episcopal Actors' Guild Hall on May 25th to perform his 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps: Life Fragments in Story and Song to benefit the charitable programs of the EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

Weaving together stories and songs, Time Stamps follows the trajectory of a shy eighteen-year-old who moves to New York City the day after graduating from a small regional high school in New Hampshire to claim his future. The twists and turns which follow are at times both hysterical and heartbreaking: from the arrival of the Methodist minister's wife from his hometown intent on saving young Rian, to finding himself staring into the dawn of a plague, Time Stamps offers universal lessons in both the foibles of human nature and in the art of perseverance, Weaving together stories and songs, Rian will take the audience on a whirlwind journey of those early years in New York as he navigates becoming an adult. Songs by Peter Allen, Jacques Brel, Judy Collins, Frank Loesser, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Jimmy Webb and others.

Cabaret performer Rian Keating's trajectory has been variation on the local boy makes good cliché. Hailing from New Hampshire, Rian eschewed college and moved directly to New York City. After finding his bearings, Rian created Spotlight! for Manhattan Cable's public access channel, interviewing such luminaries as Gwen Verdon, Kathy Bates, Charlie Sheen, George Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, and Milo O'Shea, among others. Spotlight! was followed by several years of volunteering for various AIDS outreach organizations, after which Rian began college at the age of thirty with the specific goal of becoming a high school English teacher. For the last twenty seven years, Rian has taught at-risk and immigrant students in the New York City school system. In 2004, Rian founded the Golden Door Scholarship Fund which has raised thousands of dollars to aid undocumented students in pursuit of a college education.

Rian has been a staple on the New York City cabaret circuit for over thirty five years and recently performed his lauded evening Jacques Brel songs, winning the 2023 MAC Award for Male Vocalist.

Time Stamps was directed by Tanya Moberly, with Darryl Curry at the piano.

All proceeds from this evening will go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

Audience members donate at their discretion.