Lucille Carr-Kaffashan Returns To Don't Tell Mama With THREE SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS

Lucille Carr-Kaffashan Returns to Don't Tell Mama in 2023 with "Three Seasons of Singer-Songwriters"

Bistro and MAC Hanson Award winning vocalist, Lucille Carr-Kaffashan, returns to Don't Tell Mama this year with Three Seasons of Singer-Songwriters, presenting 3 completely different shows, one each for spring, summer, and fall. The spring offering is Diamonds and Rust, Female Singer-Songwriters of the 1970's. This show is a tribute to the women who flourished during the golden age of singer-songwriters, and includes songs by Janis Ian, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Melanie Safka, Carole King, and others.

Two performances of Diamonds and Rust are scheduled, one on Sunday May 7 at 6 pm and one on Friday, June 2 at 7 pm. Lucille will be joined by her award-winning band members, music director Jeff Cubeta on piano and back-up vocals and Matt Scharfglass on bass, with Kelly Wohlford on lights and sound. David Hilder is the director for all three shows in this series, and master guitarist Sean Harkness will join the band for the summer and fall shows.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City, between 8th and 9th Avenues. There is a $15 music charge, plus a $20 (must include two drinks) minimum per person at each performance. Reservations can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com.

In 2017, Lucille won a Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show for Unwritten, Celebrating 21st Century Female Singer-Songwriters, and her most recent show (2019), How The Light Gets In, was a critically acclaimed exploration of the music of male singer-songwriters. Unwritten will be the summer edition (July and August) of Three Seasons of Singer-Songwriters, with How The Light Gets In taking the fall spot (October and November).

Prior to finding her musical home on the cabaret stage, Lucille performed for a number of years in the regional theater productions of the New Jersey-based Entertainers Theater. Since her Don't Tell Mama debut in 1999, she has presented eleven different shows at clubs in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including Mama Rose's, The Encore, Helen's, Odette's, The Stockton Inn, Bob Egan's Cabaret Supper Club, and The RRazz Room. She has also appeared as a guest performer in special productions at the Laurie Beechman Theater, The Metropolitan Room and 53 Above in NYC, at Tim McCloone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ, and at Dino's Backstage in Glenside, PA.

Lucille is also the proud recipient of the prestigious Hanson Award (2005), presented each year to one individual by the Manhattan Association of Cabaret and Clubs for excellence in cabaret.