Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July

Performances are on July 18-20 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 3 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland
Feature: Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Is More Than A Night Of Halloween Fu Photo 4 Jay Armstrong Johnson et al Return With I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back star of stage and screen Lucie Arnaz for a heartfelt tribute to the roles of her past on July 18-20 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LucieArnaz.

Back by popular demand after a sold-out 54 Below engagement! Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song) returns in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past with music director Ron Abel. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program “The Lucy Show.” At fifteen, she became a series regular on “Here’s Lucy,” and she later starred in her own series “The Lucie Arnaz Show.” On film, Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier, as well as starring in several made for television movies including Who Killed The Black Dahlia and Down to You. On the stage, Lucie created the role of Kathy in the West Coast Premiere of Vanities at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before starring as Gittel Mosca in the first national company of Seesaw alongside Tommy Tune. Lucie’s Broadway credits include They’re Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin. Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago’s famed Sarah Siddons award.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past with music director Ron Abel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 18-20 at 7pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). Premiums are $115-$120 ($128-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LucieArnaz. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut Photo
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut

It is safe to say that Carnegie Hall has been the premiere showcase for what is great in American Art and Culture for over 130 years. It is not hyperbole to say that the concert given Monday night by Broadway and television star Lea Michele will be remembered as one of those defining zeitgeist events. Her two-hour intermission-less journey through her career so far was the kind of powerhouse performance that people talk about for years. For the young Millennial set, it is their Judy Garland moment, the thing they will reminisce over cocktails “I was there for…”

2
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS to Return to 54 Below in December Photo
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS to Return to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW will present the return of The Christmas Carols from Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.

3
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below Photo
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below

Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman will be performing in 'Frankie & Beausy' at 54 Below. Don't miss this exciting show!

4
The Green Room 42 to Present BLACK FRIDAY WITH FLOTILLA DeBARGE Photo
The Green Room 42 to Present BLACK FRIDAY WITH FLOTILLA DeBARGE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a special holiday evening with NYC drag royalty, “Black Friday with Flotilla DeBarge,” on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You