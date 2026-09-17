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Lucibela to Perform at Joe's Pub as part of World Music Institute's Women's Voices Series

The performance will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

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Lucibela to Perform at Joe's Pub as part of World Music Institute's Women's Voices Series

Cape Verdean singer Lucibela will perform at Joe's Pub as part of World Music Institute's Women's Voices Series, which celebrates female artists preserving their cultural musical traditions. The performance will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Lucibela, a talented singer from Cape Verde, captivates audiences with her rich and expressive vocal style. Her 2018 debut album, Laço Umbilical (umbilical cord), positioned her as a worthy successor to the late great Cesária Évora, known as the 'barefoot diva'.

Hailing from the island of São Nicolau, she refined her craft by performing in tourist hotels, mastering the lively coladeras and bittersweet ballads known as mornas-a creole counterpart to Portuguese fado that are at the heart of traditional Cape Verdean music. WMI presented Lucibela's 2019 NYC debut, and we are thrilled to welcome her back.

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