Lucibela to Perform at Joe's Pub as part of World Music Institute's Women's Voices Series

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Cape Verdean singer Lucibela will perform at Joe's Pub as part of World Music Institute's Women's Voices Series, which celebrates female artists preserving their cultural musical traditions. The performance will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Lucibela, a talented singer from Cape Verde, captivates audiences with her rich and expressive vocal style. Her 2018 debut album, Laço Umbilical (umbilical cord), positioned her as a worthy successor to the late great Cesária Évora, known as the 'barefoot diva'.

Hailing from the island of São Nicolau, she refined her craft by performing in tourist hotels, mastering the lively coladeras and bittersweet ballads known as mornas-a creole counterpart to Portuguese fado that are at the heart of traditional Cape Verdean music. WMI presented Lucibela's 2019 NYC debut, and we are thrilled to welcome her back.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 11 Hrs 21 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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