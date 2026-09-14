PLANT OF THE PEOPLE to Play Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

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Plant of the People, the theatrical concert formerly titled Cannabis! A Viper Vaudeville, will return to New York City for two performances at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on September 16 and 17 at 9:30 p.m.

The performances mark the latest stage in the development of the show, which was first presented at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theater in 2022. The creators are currently developing Plant of the People toward a commercial Off-Broadway production.

At Joe's Pub, members of the cast and band will perform songs from the show and share new work in progress. The 75-minute performances will also feature special guest speakers and artists, along with opportunities for audience participation.

Plant of the People explores the social history of cannabis around the world, including its history in the United States, decades of prohibition and the activists and artists involved in the legalization movement. Through music and theatrical storytelling, the work examines the racial and social consequences of cannabis criminalization while celebrating the communities and culture that developed around the plant.

Writer Baba Israel leads the show as the Magical Mystical MC, with composer Grace Galu as Sativa Diva and Jonathan "Duv" Zaragoza as The Hipster Trickster. The band features Robert Knowles on keyboards, Sean Nowell on saxophone, woodwinds and synthesizers, Osei Kweku on bass and Juan Carlos Polo on drums.

The full production is directed by Talvin Wilks and features choreography and embodied storytelling performed by Chanon Judson, Mame Diarra Speis, Twice Light Adelaja, Courtney Cook and Synead Nichols. Nic Benacerraf provides environmental design, with projections by Tony Award nominee David Bengali.

Executive producer Jonathan Mann and the creative team are currently seeking co-producers, investors and sponsors as development of the project continues.

Plant of the People will play Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, on Wednesday, September 16 and Thursday, September 17 at 9:30 p.m. Each performance runs approximately 75 minutes. Joe's Pub has a two-drink or one-food-item minimum.

Additional information about the show is available at Plant of the People.

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