SANDY SPECTACULAR!: 20 Years of Sandy at Joe's Pub is Coming to Joe's Pub

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Joe’s Pub will welcome back Sandra Bernhard for SANDY SPECTACULAR!: 20 Years of Sandy at Joe's Pub, her new show running for 12 performances from December 26-31. A beloved holiday tradition at Joe’s Pub for 20 years, this year’s installment is fresh with new stories and songs, delivered in the American icon’s wildly funny, unfiltered and unforgettable style. The nightly run culminates with a special New Year’s Eve show that will include extra bells and whistles to welcome in 2027 - a celebration fit for this comedy queen. Tickets are on sale now at joespub.org.

On the new show, Bernhard says:

You are loved, accepted and that’s why you come back year after year...

Won’t you come celebrate with the Lady?

She won’t take no for an answer.

Marching through cultural upheavals and glamorous revolutions, she’ll gather the post-Christmas revelers together once again with the family they’ve chosen and head into New Year’s Eve, when disappointment can be just a phone call away. But don’t worry, you’re with Sandy – safe, cozy, certain that all will pan out in the end and it does. Together, with the Sandyland Squad Band, she’ll be shaking a tambourine, weaving stories fresh off the presses with witty observations of people on the street, one-liners with a Vegas rimshot, and serving up musical interludes that go down like the perfect martini. Above all, expect those old, familiar, touching moments that resonate with the magic of putting it all on the line, on stage.

About Sandra Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard is a trailblazing American performer—actress, singer, comedian, and author—whose career spans five decades and continues to shape culture across comedy, film, television, and live performance.

In 2026, Bernhard appears in the Oscar-nominated A24 feature Marty Supreme opposite Timothée Chalamet, directed by Josh Safdie, and joins Season 4 of HBO’s The White Lotus, filming this summer. She also graced the March 2026 cover of Town & Country here. Recent television highlights include Season Two of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed Severance, a guest judge turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV), Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest opposite Michelle Buteau, and Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where she starred as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

In 2024, Bernhard appeared in the Netflix documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and CBS’s So Help Me Todd, following her work in FX’s American Horror Story: NYC. She was also a series regular on FX’s Emmy-winning Pose, reprising her acclaimed role as Nurse Judy Kubrak, and made a memorable guest appearance on American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

A pioneer of the modern one-woman show, Bernhard’s live performances fuse stand-up, cabaret, rock-and-roll, and social commentary. She was named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” and delivered a standout set for Netflix Is a Joke’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. In December 2026, she marks the 20th anniversary of her iconic annual holiday residency at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Notable stage works include Without You I’m Nothing, I’m Still Here… Damn It!, Everything Bad and Beautiful, and #blessed.

Her film credits include Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy opposite Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis—earning her the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress—along with Track 29, Hudson Hawk, Dinner Rush, and the performance film Without You I’m Nothing. Television credits include Roseanne, The Larry Sanders Show, The Sopranos, Will & Grace, The New Adventures of Old Christine, You’re the Worst, Difficult People, Broad City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Two Broke Girls. She made nearly 30 guest appearances on Late Night with David Letterman.

Bernhard has released three music albums—I’m Your Woman, Excuses for Bad Behavior, and Whatever It Takes—and authored three books: May I Kiss You on the Lips, Miss Sandra?, Confessions of a Pretty Lady, and Love, Love and Love. She is currently in her 10th year hosting the weekly SiriusXM Radio Andy show Sandyland, for which she received a Gracie Award.

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