London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below

The performance is at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill in 54 Sings 60’s Hits! at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023. The producing/performing duo joins fellow Broadway/Off-Broadway/Regional stars in 54 Sings 60’s Hits! Bringing together star vocalists, a fantastic live band, and song selections from artists such as The Supremes, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, and many other 60s Superstars, 54 sings 60’s will enthrall audiences of all kinds! Join us for a night of fantastic music and glorious 54 below cocktails! 

Starring Joshua Turchin (The Perfect Fit Musical, Forbidden Broadway), Max Bartos (Sing Street Broadway), Tyler McCall (Fiddler on the Roof Tour), London Riley Keller (The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway, Tik-Tok Star), Eric May Liu (Jimmy Awards nominee), Jessica K Hill (54 Below Producer, Vocalist), Dot Davis (The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway), Alisa Osborne (Nashville Opera), Grace Fluharty (Uptown Girlz) Andrew Maroney (54 Sings 2012!), Colin O’Connor (Young Arts Winner), Makena Jackson (Missed My Chance), Grace Annabella Anderson (Bandages), Timothy Owens Jr (A Night with London Riley Keller and Friends), Kristina Jewett. 

Musical direction and piano by Joshua Turchin, guitar by Neal Rosenthal, bass by Sam Sultan, and drums by Morgan Parker. 

London Riley Keller, Jessica Hill and Friends in 54 SINGS 60’S HITS! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees).There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 




