Lisa Dawn Miller Releases New Holiday EP 'My Favorite Time Of Year' After Premiering A New Show At 54 Below In New York

Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com) rings in the holiday season with "My Favorite Time of Year," a collection of original holiday songs and a nod to her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007) (ronmillersongbook.com), with the inclusion of his classic, "Someday at Christmas."

The title track, "My Favorite Time of Year," is an upbeat recording expressing the joy of the season while "We'll Always Have Christmas Eve" is about memories of times past. Lisa wrote "A Miracle" with producer/songwriter Mark Matson (with whom she wrote all the original songs on the EP with), for her disabled niece, Angelique, who expressed to her aunt how her imaginary friends got her through her childhood in a sometimes not-so-nice world. "A Christmas Truce" is about unofficial ceasefires during World War I around Christmas 1914 when soldiers from opposing sides, against orders, put war aside to share peace and unity for one day. "It's Christmas" is about the excitement shared during the holidays and "A New Year" is about looking forward. While the lyrics to her father's song, "Someday at Christmas," are inspiring and about hope, Lisa puts a serious tone on the classic, reflecting scary times of discord and unrest.

On October 8, Lisa hosted and performed in "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" (foronceinmylife.com), presented by 54 Below, and co-produced by director, Robert W. Schneider to rave reviews. Special guests included comedian/actor Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett, and star of "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack," Composer Bryan Wells who co-wrote several Stevie Wonder hits with Ron including "A Place in the Sun," accompanied Lisa at the piano, and Broadway, Film/TV and voice actor, Major Attaway (Disney's "Aladdin") performed "Will I Still Be Me." Singer/songwriter, TikTok sensation and recent NYU Tisch graduate Oliver Richman (Lisa's son and Ron's grandson), brought down the house with his powerfully moving version of Ron's biggest hit, "For Once in My Life," the show's title. Lisa will be touring the new show throughout the U.S. in performing arts venues during the 2024-2025 season.

Lisa produces and stars as "Frank's One Love" in the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack" (sandysratpack.com) which tours throughout the U.S. and is currently in its 14th season. She also produces/directs the musical comedy, "My Buddy," and has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. She runs her own music publishing company, LDM Worldwide (ldmworld.com) and record label, J-Wall Records (jwallrecords.com). She is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Ron Miller Songbook.

Lisa released two new singles this summer, "I Need Your Love," and "Rhythm of Me." She is set to release a new EDM dance record, "I've Been to Paradise," an interpolation of her father's classic, "I've Never Been to Me." In early 2024, Lisa is slated to release "There You Are," a touching ballad about love and loss. In 2022, she signed a new publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer her father's songs. The new deal expands upon a decades-long partnership between the Miller songs and the publishing giant. On November 1, Lisa launches Shop LDM, (shopldmworld.com), a fashion line tied to her music releases.

For the latest news on Lisa Dawn Miller, visit lisadawnmiller.com, ldmworld.com, foronceinmylife.com, shopldmworld.com.



