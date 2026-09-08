Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Cabarets at Don't Tell Mama

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Off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks, Malka) will present 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Cabarets featuring 50 singers: Saturday, September 26th at 4PM; Tuesday, September 29th at 7PM; & Thursday, October 1st at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

Bisen-Hersh will celebrate the iconic Tony Award winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concerts will feature music from his musicals, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Song & Dance, Bad Cinderella, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Woman in White, Love Never Dies, The Beautiful Game, Aspects of Love, School of Rock, Joseph…, Starlight Express, The Wizard of Oz, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera performed by:

Saturday, September 26th at 4PM: Angela Amabile, Cassandra Barckett, Amanda Bohlmann, Stella Fraser, Adriel Garcia, Estelle Goodwin, Truman Griffin, Dani Granati Gronda, Zibby Nolting, Devynn Phoenix, Cassie Regina, Avonlea Rose, Hava Schultz, Lizzy Stefanic, Kayla Suchite, Eve Tjoumakaris, and Keira Villanueva

Tuesday, September 29th at 7PM: Ernest Barzaga, Sarah Gaines, Paul Goodman, Aisling Halpin, Bailey Yuhas Kirn, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Terence Law, Wendy Marquez, Zachary Harrison Martin, Alicia Rignola, Alsu Sharm, Leah Singerman, Bryan Songy, Mia Vongsavang, and Laura Zoog

Thursday, October 1st at 7PM: Lia Binkevich, Skye Busiek, Avery Brennan, Delilah Jane Dunn, Gabriella Giangreco, Alyssa Katherine, Zak Ketcham, Terence Law, Miyuki Machida, Delaney Marie, Alex McEnroe, Noelle Elise Mefford, Lizzie Matlock, Spencer Neumann, Rebecca Quintero, Liza Suzanna, and Jessicah Terrill.

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