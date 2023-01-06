Lexi Schreiber to Present NYC Premiere of FITTING IN: TALES OF THE FAT INGENUE at Don't Tell Mama
The Fat Ingenue will bring you on a journey of love, acceptance, and money notes.
Lexi Schreiber (@thefatingenue) will bring charisma, humor, heart, and show stopping numbers to Don't Tell Mama for its NYC premiere! The Fat Ingenue will bring you on a journey of love, acceptance, and money notes while sharing stories of her FAT life, being a FAT woman in musical theatre, and what it means for her FAT body to be enough.
The concert will take place on January 14 at 7pm.
Creative Team
Lexi Schreiber (@thefatingenue) she/her - creator, writer, performer
Katherine Perry (@iamkaypear) they|she - director, co-writer
Allison Rossi (@allison.wmv) she/her - pianist, collaborator
Run Time: 60 minutes
View more of Lexi's work HERE!
Related Stories View More Cabaret Stories