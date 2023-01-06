Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lexi Schreiber to Present NYC Premiere of FITTING IN: TALES OF THE FAT INGENUE at Don't Tell Mama

The Fat Ingenue will bring you on a journey of love, acceptance, and money notes.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Lexi Schreiber (@thefatingenue) will bring charisma, humor, heart, and show stopping numbers to Don't Tell Mama for its NYC premiere! The Fat Ingenue will bring you on a journey of love, acceptance, and money notes while sharing stories of her FAT life, being a FAT woman in musical theatre, and what it means for her FAT body to be enough.

The concert will take place on January 14 at 7pm.

Creative Team

Lexi Schreiber (@thefatingenue) she/her - creator, writer, performer

Katherine Perry (@iamkaypear) they|she - director, co-writer

Allison Rossi (@allison.wmv) she/her - pianist, collaborator

Run Time: 60 minutes

View more of Lexi's work HERE!




