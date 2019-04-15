Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Plays Encore Performance May 29th

After a raucous New York debut, Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS is back! Join this 2019 MAC Award Nominee for an Encore Performance, Wednesday Night, May 29th at .The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the heart of New York's Theater District. From sold out houses at The Triad & Feinstein's at the Nikko get seduced into "Borghesi's Hideaway" for a one of a kind 75-minute spree of sultry jazz, bawdy comedy, and over-the-top bling! Borghesi's robust vocals and comedic chops are accompanied by a sizzlin' 4 piece jazz combo under the musical direction of Brandon Adams & Directed by Nick Minas.

Tickets: $25 + ($20 food/drink min)

When: WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAY 29th, 7pm

Location: The Laurie Beechman Theater

West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd St. NYC, NY 10036

Website: https://www.westbankcafe.com/ www.LeanneBorghesi.com

Leanne Borghesi: Performer specializing in the creation and performance of comedic 'theatrical cabarets.' Her shows blend the magic of theater with the music and setting of cabaret shows. Her pieces are interactive, making each performance unique, personal, and full of surprises. This 2019 MAC Award Nominee, recently performed at the 29th annual New York Cabaret Convention and will debut at The Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall May 2019. Leanne has been a Guest Artist at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Cabaret Conference where she debuted her one-woman show, BAZAZZ under the direction of Michael Bush. Here she performed in Accentuate the Positive, A Johnny Mercer Tribute alongside such legendary performers as Lillias White, Marilyn Maye, Penny Fuller, and Amanda McBroom. Leanne attended the International Cabaret Conference at Yale University where she trained with Tovah Feldshuh, Sally Mayes, Julie Wilson & Amanda McBroom. She has performed in the UK This Summer I Lived and houses in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco including Feinstein's 54 Below, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Triad, The Metropolitan Room, Rrazz Room, MBar Hollywood, Herbst Theater, Marines Memorial, Palace of Fine Arts, and The Duplex. A Northern California native, Leanne has been a staple of the San Francisco cabaret and theater scene for over two decades. Borghesi's previous theatre credits include NEW YORK: Workshop of Jonathan Brielle's 40 Naked Women a Monkey and Me with Veanne Cox and Doreen Montalvo directed by Michael Bush (Sir Studios NYC, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, CT), Smeraldina in The Servant of Two Masters (Sonnet Rep), Jan in Mr. Irresistible (LaMaMa Etc.), Valerie Solanas Up Your A$$ (PS 122), Dora Bailey in Singin' in the Rain (Gateway Playhouse). REGIONAL: Chaperone in The Drowsy Chaperone, Mrs. Medlock in The Secret Garden (TheatreWorks), Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Cape Fear Regional Theatre), Rona Lisa Peretti in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (CenterREP), Nancy in Oliver (PCPA Theaterfest), Mrs. Bassett in Eccentricities of a Nightingale (Aurora Theater). Leanne is the recipient of Best Actress in a Musical award from the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards for NCTC's Productions of Dames at Sea (Mona Kent) and her solo theatrical cabaret, Divalicious. She is a founding member of The National Theater of Uptown in Manhattan, one-third of the comedic trio B.O.O.B.S! (Busty, Outrageous, Over-the-Top, Broads, Singin') Leanne is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You