LITTLE BY LITTLE Cast Reunion Concert Comes to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents LITTLE BY LITTLE—an intimate musical about FRIENDSHIP, HORMONES and… POPCORN!

The Off-Broadway Premiere of Little by Little was at the prestigious York Theatre Company in 1999, followed by the release of an Original Cast Recording that introduced generations of fans to the show. This charming musical relates the story of three lifelong friends—from early school days through adulthood—highlighting all the emotional permutations and combinations thereof.

54 Below is delighted to present this celebratory concert, reuniting the original cast: Darrin Baker (Sunset Boulevard, Wonderful Town, Tarzan); Tony Award® nominee Liz Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Hairspray, The Most Happy Fella); and Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen, Ragtime, Jekyll & Hyde). They are joined by the show’s original Director, Annette Jolles, and original Music Director, Vincent Trovato.

The score is written by composer, Brad Ross, Richard Rodgers Award Winner and composer of Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off and The Times. Lyrics are by the late Hal Hackady (Minnie’s Boys, Snoopy!!!) and by Ellen Greenfield, an alumnus of the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing program and Brad’s frequent collaborator. The story is written by Annette Jolles and Ellen Greenfield.

Little by Little plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 8, 2023 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees.) Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.