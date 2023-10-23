L-O-V-E: A Celebration Of Nat Cole is Coming to St. George Theatre for Two Special Shows

Thursday, October 26th the Cabaret & Beyond Series @ the VG Lounge of the St. George Theater will present "L-O-V-E: A Celebration of Nat King Cole". Two shows at 7 and 9:30 PM with "The Sutton Place Trio" including Alex Leonard, bassist Jay Leonhart and guitarist Al Gafa. St. George Theatre, 35 Hyatt Street on Staten Island, conveniently located in walking distance from the Staten Island Ferry. Limited seating with tickets available at: Click Here

About the show: Nat King Cole, one of the most identifiable voices in American popular music was also one of jazz's finest pianists. His unique sound and remarkable sense of swing led him to be a major influence and inspiration. Having sold 50 million records in his lifetime the Capitol Records building in Hollywood is still referred to today as, "The House that Nat Built". Despite his stardom in music and television he often encountered a world of prejudice. Despite such personal and professional challenges he projected enormous dignity with the power of his talent, grace and gentle demeanor. The Sutton Place Trio consists of Alex Leonard, Jay Leonhart and Al Gafa.

Venue information:

St. George Theatre

35 Hyatt Street

Staten Island, NY 10301

Tuesday-Friday: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Sat & Sun: closed unless a show is scheduled.

Box Office: 718.442.2900

Email: info@sgtr.org