Keith White's EGO SHOW In Concert To Play At Green Room 42

On Monday, April 15th at 9:30PM, writer and performer Keith White will present original songs and scenes from his solo show EGO SHOW.

Normally seen on Broadway playing a 1950's bass doo-wop singer in shows like A Bronx Tale and Jersey Boys, Keith aims to show an unseen side of himself through a series of characters who are all controlled by their ego...all played by White, himself, of course.

EGO SHOW in concert is directed by Jordan Goodsell (This Purple f-ing Pot, The Tank; Leana Rae Concepcion's Love Letters, 54 Below) and will be accompanied by a 4 piece band under the music direction & orchestration of Nicholas Connell (Titanique).