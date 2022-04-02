Katie McGrath Brings ONE DEGREE FROM ELVIS to Don't Tell Mama

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Acclaimed cabaret singer Katie McGrath will present "One Degree from Elvis" at acclaimed cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 W 46th Street. Tickets can be purchased at donttellmamanyc.com. Her performance is set for Saturday, April 9th at 7pm.



It's all about shameless namedropping of famous people known by people she knows, such as Elvis, Pope John Paul II, Tina Turner, George Harrison, Lyle Lovett and more. Multi-awarded performer and fellow name-dropper Patrick DeGennaro is music director. Lina Koutrakos is the director. 100% of Katie's proceeds will be donated to New York based non-profit organization, Music on the Inside.



Reviews :

"Katie McGrath has already pursued, captured, and pretty much perfected cabaret performance." Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards"

"McGrath's style is stand-up cabaret and in that, it's different, refreshing, and completely entertaining. Her demeanor is a delight, with a honey-tinged voice and personal magnetism that says 'genuine article.'" Marilyn Lester, Cabaret Scenes



"When was the last time you saw a gal walk into a room looking like a fashion model (Cheryl Tiegs in the day); then sing like an angel and deliver one-liners like a stand-up comic?"

Sue Matsuki, Cabaret HotSpot



"(McGrath's Show) was, in short, a perfect blend of laughter and tears delivered by a singer who is now a master of her art."

Chuck Lavazzi, Cabaret Scenes

Music on the Inside (MOTI) connects youth and adults impacted by incarceration with professional musicians as teachers and mentors to bring hope and healing through the transformative power of music.