Karen Ziemba, Matthew Scott and Vanisha Gould to Celebrate Kander & Ebb at Jazz At Lincoln Center
Performances will take place on Sunday, October 4th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.
Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with LIFE IS KANDER AND EBB, Sunday, October 4th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.
For the first time, Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates one of Broadway's greatest songwriting teams, John Kander and Fred Ebb, who gave us iconic shows like Chicago and Cabaret, and songs made hits by Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and others. With Life is Kander and Ebb, Songbook Sundays at Dizzy's Club celebrates the team's greatest songs, from All That Jazz and New York, New York to Maybe This Time, Cabaret and more. Curated and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer, it stars Tony award winner Karen Ziemba, Broadway favorite Matthew Scott and rising young artist Vanisha Gould.
Music director Jon Weber leads an intergenerational band of all-stars, including Marc MacLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel, Diana Krall), Sam Chess on trombone (Wynton Marsalis Septet, JALC Orchestra), and the legendary Jay Leonhart on bass and guest vocals (Judy Garland, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra).
One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, Leonard Bernstein and Dorothy Fields. It will continue December 6th with a celebration of Irving Berlin. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars.
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