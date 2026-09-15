Karen Ziemba, Matthew Scott and Vanisha Gould to Celebrate Kander & Ebb at Jazz At Lincoln Center

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Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with LIFE IS KANDER AND EBB, Sunday, October 4th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

For the first time, Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates one of Broadway's greatest songwriting teams, John Kander and Fred Ebb, who gave us iconic shows like Chicago and Cabaret, and songs made hits by Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and others. With Life is Kander and Ebb, Songbook Sundays at Dizzy's Club celebrates the team's greatest songs, from All That Jazz and New York, New York to Maybe This Time, Cabaret and more. Curated and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer, it stars Tony award winner Karen Ziemba, Broadway favorite Matthew Scott and rising young artist Vanisha Gould.

Music director Jon Weber leads an intergenerational band of all-stars, including Marc MacLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel, Diana Krall), Sam Chess on trombone (Wynton Marsalis Septet, JALC Orchestra), and the legendary Jay Leonhart on bass and guest vocals (Judy Garland, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 07 Hrs 23 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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