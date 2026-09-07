Photos: See Highlights of Gabrielle Stravelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

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Singer Gabrielle Stravelli is back at Birdland Jazz this month, on Saturdays at 5:30 pm, accompanied by her trio (Art Hirahara on piano, Pat O'Leary on bass and Tim Armacost on tenor sax). See highlights from the September 5 show by photographer Conor Weiss.

Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, Beautiful Moons Ago. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs & performing arts centers and has headlined domestic & international jazz festivals including the 2024 & 2023 Delaware Water Gap COTA Festival, 2023 Cape Cod Jazz Festival, 2023 Cayman Arts Festival, 2024, ‘21 & ’18 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival, 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Chile and the 2016 Eleuthera Jazz Festival, Bahamas.

Gabrielle has collaborated with world-renowned jazz pianist Fred Hersch three times, premiering his song cycle "Rooms of Light", filming an online masterclass for openstudio.com and most recently recording a new song cycle to be released this month. She toured the U.S. premiering "Abyssinian" with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and as a U.S. State Department "Jazz Ambassador" since 2015, she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

Learn more about the singer at www.gabriellestravelli.com

You can find more shows at Birdland, including Gabrielle Stravelli on Saturdays September 12, 19 and 26, on their website here.

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