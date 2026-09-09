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Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Co-Creator Felix Hagan In Concert At Birdland

The performer was joined by Dan Berkery on drums, Mark Verdino on bass, Ava Locknar and Jacob Khalil on backup vocals.

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Olivier Award-winning composer, lyricist and librettist Felix Hagan made a special one-night-only appearance at Birdland. The co-creator of Broadway's Tony and Olivier Award-winning Operation Mincemeat was joined by the show's rhythm section, Dan Berkery on drums and Mark Verdino on bass, with Ava Locknar and Jacob Khalil providing backup vocals. See photos from the event!

Hagan is the co-creator of Operation Mincemeat, winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and a two-time Tony Award nominee. Blurring the boundaries between musical theatre, jazz, rock and cabaret, Hagan brought the full range of his musical life to the Birdland stage.

The evening featured selections from his theatrical work, personal favorites, unexpected reinterpretations, and songs from his years touring internationally with Felix Hagan & The Family. 

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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