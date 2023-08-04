Julia Macchio And Joshua Turchin Bring Joshua's Viral TikTok “Musicalized” Series To 54 Below

Have you ever wondered what "The Black Parade" would have sounded like in Les Mis? How about "Stacy's Mom" in Dear Evan Hansen? Get ready, because Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Julia Macchio (Cobra Kai, Flashdance the Musical), and their ensemble of performers are so excited to bring their celebration of jukebox musicals that never were to 54 Below on August 14th at 9:30pm!

Produced by Joshua Turchin and Julia Macchio, Musicalized! provides an exciting take on some of your favorite songs, placing them right in the middle of Broadway musicals. Featuring everything from "Party Rock Anthem" to the infamous "Never Gonna Give You Up," this is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Turchin says, "In January 2022, I decided to post my first "ruining" where I took a popular song and reorchestrated it as if it was a musical. The original artist favorably commented and after millions of views, likes, and comments, I realized that maybe I wasn't the only person who likes musicalized songs! It's such an honor to collaborate with Julia to bring this vision to life. We met during quarantine over three years ago while working on the brilliant Eugene Pack's virtual "Pack Plays" (which we still do weekly) and she is so much fun to work with! She's an incredible talent and creator and we hope everyone loves this show as much as we do!"

Julia Macchio echoes Turchin's sentiments: "To be able to create this concept with Josh for my first show at 54 Below has been such a joy. We have such an incredible cast of artists. We're presenting songs that people know and love in a very unexpected way. So I think I'm the most excited to see the audience's reaction to that. We're really hitting every emotion and I think people will feel nostalgia and surprise, as well. I've always been fascinated with how changing the medium that a song is presented in changes the feeling of the song entirely. I'm most excited for people to hear these songs that they know and love in a very different way. This is my first time creating for and singing at 54 Below. I couldn't be more excited for Musicalized! It's going to be a really fun time."

The cast features Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), L.R. Davidson (DOGMAN: The Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club), Erica Faye, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Julia Macchio, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shaprio (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Joshua Turchin. The band includes Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Max Bartos (guitar), Dave D'aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon. As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

Julia Macchio is a dancer, singer, actress born and raised in New York. She has appeared in various stage and television/film productions. Select theater favorites include: Flashdance The Musical (Alex Owens) International Tour & Gateway Playhouse, Radio City Spring Spectacular Workshop (Ensemble), Skittles The Broadway Musical (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Celebrity Autobiography (self) and A Room Of My Own (Jeannie). Select television/film favorites include: Cobra Kai (Vanessa), Stella's Last Weekend (Caitlin), City On A Hill (Jessica), Girl Most Likely (Lucy) and Gravesend (Linda). She is thrilled to be co-creating and singing for 54 Below!

