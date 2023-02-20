Judy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This Friday

"All My Best Memories: Built by The Carpenters," is not only a tribute to the best-selling brother-sister duo of the seventies, but it's also a tribute to fandom itself, performed by a dyed-in-the-wool fangirl - and Grammy-award nominee Judy Pancoast. Pancoast will be joined by cabaret icon Sidney Myer at The Green Room 42 on February 24 at 9:30 pm. Myer will share the stage with her for a tribute to Burt Bachrach.

Directed by David Gaines and featuring musical director Michael Pierce on the piano, the show is not a typical tribute; Pancoast doesn't dress up as Karen or attempt to imitate her one-of-a-kind voice. Instead, the show features her intimately sharing her early life story, through anecdotes and the music of the best-selling brother and sister duo of the seventies. As the title implies, Judy was, indeed, built by the music of the pair as she struggled to find her identity as a chubby child from a working class, dysfunctional family in the 70s.

Along the way - and due to the tragic news of his passing - Judy will do a tribute to the late Burt Bachrach and she will do it with the incomparable Sidney Myer. One of the most recognizable names in the cabaret world, Sidney is a masterful musical storyteller and has shared personal tales of his journey name-dropping icons and legends that have crossed his path, including Eartha Kitt, Marlene Dietrich, and [drumroll please] Judy Garland. For decades, Sidney has been the booking manager at the famed Midtown Manhattan nightspot, Don't Tell Mama, for decades, ushering in the next wave of icons.

A night of the electric Ms. Pancoast sharing music and moments with the Carpenters and then she and the legendary Mr. Myer homaging Burt Bachrach at the elegant Green Room 42 ... this is a hot ticket not to be missed!

Tickets are now on sale for "All My Best Memories: Built by The Carpenters" and may be purchased exclusively HERE!