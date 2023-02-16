Jorge Donoso Will Premiere New Show at The Green Room 42 in March
The performance is on March 15.
Jorge Donoso (Lincoln Center's At the Wedding, OOTB's Baby, Drama Desk nominee) will premiere his solo show The Boys I Loved, The Music They Taught Me at 7pm on March 15 at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave, located in the Yotel).
Written by Donoso, the evening will be a blend of concert and storytelling; a retrospective on the loves that shape us and the experiences we share through music. A personally comical and sentimental account of past and present relationships featuring a blend of Broadway, pop, and original tunes. Under the direction of Nathaniel P Claridad and music director Andrew Morrissey, Donoso will also welcome special guest performers to be announced at a future date.
After previous appearances at The Green Room 42, Theatre Kids Unattended, and the album release of BABY: The New Off-Broadway Cast Recording, The Boys I Loved, The Music They Taught Me marks Donoso's NYC solo show debut.
Tickets from $21 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225337®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Livestream tickets are also available.