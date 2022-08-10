Jonalyn Saxer Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES VOLUME 8 at 54 Below

Jonalyn Saxer will join the cast of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 at 54 Below on August 19th, 9:30pm.

Originally from Los Angeles, Jonalyn has appeared in five Broadway shows including Bullets Over Broadway, Honeymoon In Vegas, Holiday Inn, Cats, and most recently Mean Girls. She was most recently seen in the Mean Girls National Tour as Karen Smith, and can be seen as a Jet girl in the West Side Story remake directed by Steven Spielberg. She has also appeared regionally as Peggy in 42nd Street and Katherine in Newsies. She graduated from Syracuse University with a BFA in musical theater. @jksaxer

Produced and created by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Al Gravina, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed..., Kinky Boots), Katie Lemmen, Morgan Milone, Carissa Navarra, Mike Wartella (The Wanderer, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), and Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, The Cher Show, Jekyll Hyde), with additional cast to be announced.