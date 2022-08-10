Jonalyn Saxer Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES VOLUME 8 at 54 Below
DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where Broaway hopefuls are matched with their Broadway and musical theatre idols.
Jonalyn Saxer will join the cast of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 at 54 Below on August 19th, 9:30pm.
Originally from Los Angeles, Jonalyn has appeared in five Broadway shows including Bullets Over Broadway, Honeymoon In Vegas, Holiday Inn, Cats, and most recently Mean Girls. She was most recently seen in the Mean Girls National Tour as Karen Smith, and can be seen as a Jet girl in the West Side Story remake directed by Steven Spielberg. She has also appeared regionally as Peggy in 42nd Street and Katherine in Newsies. She graduated from Syracuse University with a BFA in musical theater. @jksaxer
Produced and created by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Nissa Kahle.
DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Al Gravina, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed..., Kinky Boots), Katie Lemmen, Morgan Milone, Carissa Navarra, Mike Wartella (The Wanderer, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), and Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, The Cher Show, Jekyll Hyde), with additional cast to be announced.
DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where Broaway hopefuls are matched with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - people who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in the world of show business. Volume 8 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.
In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."
Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com