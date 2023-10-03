John Philip to Present OCEANS OF LOVE AND LIFE At Don't Tell Mama For Four Nights In November

The evening will be directed by Marilyn Maye with David Pearl as Music Director.

Don't Tell Mama will present vocalist John Philip in “Oceans of Love and Life,” in a four-night engagement - November 7, 8, 11 and 15 - all shows at 7pm. The evening will be directed by Marilyn Maye with David Pearl as Music Director.

"In a restless world like this is - you have to ‘accentuate the positive' , ‘elim - I – nate' the negative. And we won't mess with Mr. In - Between!” With that thought, John Philip - lawyer, actor - lover of the Great American Songbook - and pirate?? - will sail you away with songs written by great composers, arrangements and meaningful medleys created and directed by Marilyn Maye.

"I'm sending you a message of optimism as I look ahead to my performance” shares Mr. Philip. “I hope you'll be there to ‘latch on to the affirmative'! Together we'll smile and have a meaningful, musical evening."

John Philip: Oceans of Love and Life plays Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street) on Tuesday, November 7, Thursday, November 8, Saturday, November 11, and Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00pm. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum – cash only. Reservations and additional information are available here or by calling (212) 757-0788.

John Philip has had many of the jobs New York City could offer anyone in the arts – from several stints as a waiter, advertising, non-profit work – and then finally law. The last was a surprise – rather than making him a lawyer full time, it allowed him to develop his own practice and return to performing – where his work has ranged from daytime television to a principal role in the Merchant-Ivory film The Bostonians, and many Off-Off Broadway productions. Most recently he appeared in the George R Carr work ‘Poem'. It is New York City – it's acting teachers, workshops, and fellow performers, that taught him what he has learned about the art of performance. And no coach/performer has inspired and taught him more than Marilyn Maye. AEA SAG AFTRA.




