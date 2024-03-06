John Lloyd Young to Return to Café Carlyle in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young will return to the Café Carlyle, May 14-18, with one of his most-popular sets. Original Jersey Boys screen and stage star, John Lloyd Young, is one of the current longest-running recurring performers at the storied, iconic venue. For over a decade, he has returned each year to interpret a set of classic hits in the Café Carlyle's timeless New York showroom.

Young sets his thrilling, live vocals to the most beloved standards of original rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and R&B. Along with tracks from his critically-acclaimed debut album, My Turn, the spring 2024 residency will feature such hits as “Sherry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” and “Unchained Melody,” as well as other iconic songs originally introduced by the likes of Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Platters, Smokey Robinson and Roy Orbison.

This year’s residency serves as a love letter to the Golden Era – harkening back to his debut Café Carlyle residency back in 2013.

John Lloyd Young: “I’m a sucker for classics. There are only a few places in New York that have retained their elegant, old-world charm throughout the decades. The Café Carlyle is one of them. I’m in love with that timeless room and the timeless songs I sing there.”

John Lloyd Young is the original Tony Award-winning star of the original Broadway production of Jersey Boys, lead singer on the Grammy-winning, double-Platinum cast album and star of Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys film adaptation from Warner Bros Pictures. His five-star-rated debut album of classic 60’s doo-wop and R&B, My Turn is an Amazon.com best seller.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 per person / Bar Seating $100 per person. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Photo credit: David Shoukry