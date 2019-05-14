John Burns Returns to the Duplex Cabaret Theatre

NYC actor/writer John Burns will premiere his new show John Burns is a Sexy Beast at historic Duplex Cabaret Theatre for three performances in June 2019 in honor of WorldPride & Stonewall 50. Directed by 15-time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs) award-winner Lennie Watts, performances will take place on Friday, June 7, Wednesday, June 26, and Saturday, June 29. All performances will begin promptly at 7pm.

Sexy Beast travels from the cattle prairies of New Mexico to the dance floors of Manhattan's gay clubs in a tale that is sometimes tender, oftentimes lascivious, and always brutally, uproariously honest. John Burns charts his own 50 years of pride with music direction by multi-award-winning composer/musician Michael Holland (Playwrights Horizons, Old Globe). The new 60-minute show will feature Burns' soaring original take on classic 70's disco, warm-hearted standards, pulsing gay anthems, and original songs written exclusively for the show by the BMI-Jerry Bock award-winning team, Jeff Hardy and David Dreyfus.

Last year, Burns' piece Don't Call Me Shirley!, a tribute to legendary diva Shirley Bassey, was presented at The Duplex for five sold-out performances. In 2017, his Gay Kid on a Cattle Ranch was presented for numerous performances in NYC and featured in a sold-out run at Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, NM. Burns' nearly 30-year career has included work with such composers at Tony award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Ricky Ian Gordon, and Steve Alper & Sara Knapp.

WorldPride was inaugurated in 2000 to promote LGBTQ+ issues on an international scale through parades, festivals and cultural activities. Previous WorldPride locations have included Rome, Jerusalem, London, Toronto, and Madrid. In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and a half-century of LGBTQ+ liberation, NYC will simultaneously host WorldPride, for the first time on US soil.

Established in 1950, the legendary Duplex Cabaret Theatre is the cornerstone club in Greenwich Village, the cradle of New York City cabaret. Originally under the direction of Tony award-winning actor Hal Holbrook, the club has built its reputation as a dynamic platform for new and emerging talent, performers seeking to launch their career and hone their craft. Luminaries such as Woody Allen, Joan Rivers, and Barbra Streisand are among the incredible talent who graced the stage early in their careers.

John Burns is a Sexy Beast will premiere on Friday, June 7, at 7:00pm at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, 61 Christopher Street (at 7th Avenue) in New York City. Additional performances will be held during Pride Week on Wednesday, June 26 and Saturday, June 29, both at 7:00pm. Advanced tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased at johnburns.live or purplepass.com. Tickets at the door will be $30.00. There is a two-drink minimum purchase for all audience members.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories