Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, and More Set For NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert Tonight at Joe's Pub

Arts Ignite's annual benefit concert, New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite, will return tonight! The concert will take place Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Joe’s Pub at The Public in New York City.

Conceived, produced, and music directed by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (White Girl in Danger, Perpetual Sunshine & The Ghost Girls, Allegiance) and directed by Laura Brandel, this highly anticipated concert will feature Broadway showstoppers as they perform fresh, original approaches— pop, soul, R&B, rock and more renditions of holiday classics off ‘New York City Christmas’ the album, which will be available for purchase at the

concert. We are thrilled to celebrate in person with our community of supporters once more as we commemorate a year of continual growth!

Now in its 14th year, the benefit concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Almost Famous), Abby Doherty, Chester Gregory (Motown: The Musical, Hairspray), Caleb Grissett, Becca Gottlieb, Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Lauryn Hobbs (Rent), Drama Desk nominee Tarra Conner Jones (White Girl in Danger), David Josefsberg (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Nicholas Kraft, Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, In Transit), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, White Girl In Danger), Zac Mitchell, Merrill Mitchell, Bryohna Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, The Book of Mormon), Zach Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then), Shea Renne (Here Lies Love, Hadestown), Ximone Rose (Into the Woods, Once On This Island), Eli Thomas, Gabe Violett, Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Samantha Williams (The Pirates of Penzance, Dear Evan Hansen), Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), Jamie Zeidman, and more guests to be announced!

The New York City Christmas band includes Lynne Shankel (keyboards), Frank Pagano (drums), Hidayat Honari and Robin Macatangay (guitars), Randy Landau (bass), Maxim Moston (violin), Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (cello), Colin Brigstocke (trumpet), Alden Banta, Scott Kreitzer, and Dave Richards (woodwinds).