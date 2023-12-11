Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, and More Set For NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert Tonight at Joe's Pub

Get your tickets now!

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven - The Bona Fide Photo 1 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight: The Star Photo 2 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight
Review: CRISTIN MILIOTI An Oasis Of Coolness At Joe's Pub Photo 3 Cristin Milioti Just Right For Joe's Pub
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty - The Gold Standard Photo 4 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty

Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, and More Set For NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert Tonight at Joe's Pub

Arts Ignite's annual benefit concert, New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite, will return tonight! The concert will take place Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Joe’s Pub at The Public in New York City. 

Conceived, produced, and music directed by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (White Girl in Danger, Perpetual Sunshine & The Ghost Girls, Allegiance) and directed by Laura Brandel, this highly anticipated concert will feature Broadway showstoppers as they perform fresh, original approaches— pop, soul, R&B, rock and more renditions of holiday classics off ‘New York City Christmas’ the album, which will be available for purchase at the

concert. We are thrilled to celebrate in person with our community of supporters once more as we commemorate a year of continual growth! 

Now in its 14th year, the benefit concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Almost Famous), Abby Doherty, Chester Gregory (Motown: The Musical, Hairspray), Caleb Grissett, Becca Gottlieb, Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Lauryn Hobbs (Rent), Drama Desk nominee Tarra Conner Jones (White Girl in Danger), David Josefsberg (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Nicholas Kraft, Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, In Transit), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, White Girl In Danger), Zac Mitchell, Merrill Mitchell, Bryohna Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, The Book of Mormon), Zach Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then), Shea Renne (Here Lies Love, Hadestown), Ximone Rose (Into the Woods, Once On This Island), Eli Thomas, Gabe Violett, Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Samantha Williams (The Pirates of Penzance, Dear Evan Hansen), Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), Jamie Zeidman, and more guests to be announced! 

The New York City Christmas band includes Lynne Shankel (keyboards), Frank Pagano (drums), Hidayat Honari and Robin Macatangay (guitars), Randy Landau (bass), Maxim Moston (violin), Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (cello), Colin Brigstocke (trumpet), Alden Banta, Scott Kreitzer, and Dave Richards (woodwinds). 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion at 54 Below in January Photo
Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion at 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Crystal Cimaglia in Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion on January 10, 2024 at 9:30pm. 

2
Joe Iconis And Family Do Christmas Up Right Photo
Joe Iconis And Family Do Christmas Up Right

A truly rip roaring performance that was part theater, part concert and completely fantastic!

3
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks reignited their legendary holiday tradition and brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities. Check out the photos here!

4
Winter Rhythms Showcases Elizabeth Sullivan and Celia Berk Photo
Winter Rhythms Showcases Elizabeth Sullivan and Celia Berk

The annual Winter Rhythms festival at Urban Stages kicked off its series of shows last week and Conor Weiss caught a good one with his camera.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING

Recommended For You