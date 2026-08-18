Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, and More Will Lead LUCIER&ROSE IN CONCERT at Joe's Pub

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LUCIER&ROSE IN CONCERT will be held on Sunday August 30th at 8:30PM at Joe's Pub. Celebrating the sapphic songbook of Lucier&Rose, an all queer-and-sapphic cast will perform a selection of the Lucier&Rose canon, including songs from the cult-favorite Xena: Warrior Musical. The evening will also include an exciting preview of never-before-heard songs from their world premiere musical epic Atalanta: The Long Shot, which will premiere at Culture Lab Long Island City November 5-8th, 2026. Audiences can expect to be moved by this unapologetic, intensely sapphic writing duo in a celebration of new work.

“We're uniquely interested in writing about unapologetically queer, largely underrepresented characters who express their identities with strength and courage,” says Lucier&Rose. “It's all about restorative narrative — what is missing from their story as we know it? Atalanta, for instance, resurrects the long-forgotten mythology of history's original Amazon and unsung heroine of Ancient Greece. She possesses an unbridled feminine rage that connects us to our legacy as queer people in an unbearably gendered world. We need more stories like that, especially now.”

The all sapphic-and-queer lineup includes Olivia Billings, Lauren Brown, Jenn Colella (Tony nominee, Come From Away; Suffs), Liz Pryce Davies, Jarvis Derrell (Emmy winner, Jarvis In The Elevator), Danyel Geddie, Malea Kimberly, Caitlin Kinnunen (Tony nominee, The Prom; Spring Awakening), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill), Andrea Prestinario (Ring of Keys), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Teeth), Romeo Torres, Kalyn West (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Prom).

The band includes Meghan Rose on keys, Will Shishmanian on guitar, Emma Kroll on drums, Jillian Emerson on cello, and Kamila Cuevas on bass.

Directed by S.C. Lucier (The Bad Years, Ring of Keys Gala 2025, Xena: Warrior Musical, HELD: A Musical Fantasy), Music Direction by Meghan Rose (Xena: Warrior Musical, HELD: A Musical Fantasy, Cafe Wha?).

“[Rose's] music transports you to this other land on a score of beautiful harmonies and sad refrains that seem to make you miss people that you have never met... Director S.C. Lucier has shaped a heroic, big-hearted, and finely detailed mighty musical fable drenched in clear vision and perfectly executed staging. It's a tight, well- polished, professional work that speaks of a successful rehearsal period where excellence was aimed for and achieved.” - NY Theatre Guide, HELD: A Musical Fantasy

LUCIER&ROSE IN CONCERT plays Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street, New York) on Sunday, August 30th at 8:30PM. Cover charges are $36 (includes $6 in fees). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming