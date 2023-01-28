Jelani Remy Will Guest On THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES

Broadway Star of Lion King" & "Ain't Too Proud" Jelani Remy To Guest At "The Broadway Lecture Series" Coming To Stagework at Studio 237 Saturday, March, 11th at 3pm.

They say "home is where the heart is." Well, Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back home in NJ as the featured guest of The Broadway Lecture Series at Stagework in Pompton Lakes this March. This intimate event is limited to less than 100 patrons.

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award® winning production of "Ain't Too Proud", Jelani had the honor of being Simba in "The Lion King" for an epic run. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani has serenaded audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for an evening of love and laughter as he tells the story of how a child from Jersey went on to lead some of Broadway's biggest hits.

Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour, and Vegas company of Disney's "The Lion King", as well as parts in Disney's "High School Musical" and "High School Musical 2", "Parade", "Cabaret", and the recent off-Broadway production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe".

The lecture series is an interactive chat about what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the stage. Think "Inside The Actor's Studio" Meets Broadway! Questions from the audience will be collected to make this a truly interactive experience.

This not to be missed conversation, will be followed by a VIP Meet & Greet for a limited amount of tickets. A professional photographer will be on hand to snap a picture with Jelani. VIP tickets also include seats in the first few rows of the auditorium.



The Broadway Lecture Series is created by Unfinished Business LLC. and Actor/Singer/Talk Show Host Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as its sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail," & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has interviewed everyone from Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio, and more. The debut Lecture featured Tony Award Winner Myles Frost who spoke to a sold-out crowd about his time in "MJ".

More Lecture Broadway guests are to be announced. This program will happen numerous times throughout the year to bring the Best of Broadway to the university students, the community, and theater fans alike.

For More Information & For Tickets: www.BroadwayLectureSeries.com

For More Information on Stageworks at Studio 237: www.stageworksnj.org

For More Information on Robert Bannon: www.RobertBannon.com

For More Information on Myles Frost- IG @jelaniremy

The above press release was provided by Unfinished Business LLC.